ROBERT KEVIN GILLISPIE, 56, of Fraziers Bottom passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11 am Monday, October 26 at Pine Grove Cemetery, Fraziers Bottom officiated by Rev. Steven Hughes. Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve Kevin and his family.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.