Thank you for Reading.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

ROBERT KEVIN GILLISPIE, 56, of Fraziers Bottom passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11 am Monday, October 26 at Pine Grove Cemetery, Fraziers Bottom officiated by Rev. Steven Hughes. Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve Kevin and his family.