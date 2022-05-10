Chapman Funeral Home
ROBERT KIMBLE (BOB) FLIPPIN passed away after a long illness on May 7, 2022. He stepped from a life of suffering into glory in the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Bob was born on January 26, 1943 to the late, Harold and Ruth Flippin of St. Albans. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his beloved son, Kenneth Flippin.
He graduated from South Charleston High School before attending Alderson Broaddus University. He was a supervisor for the US Postal Service for 30 years until his retirement in 2003. He was a season ticket holder for WVU football and enjoyed watching the Mountaineers play every year for the last 40 years. He also thoroughly enjoyed playing golf in any weather.
He was a faithful member of Grace Baptist Temple in Saint Albans.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 26 years, Rebecca Flippin, his daughter, Sherri Flippin Fought (Mark), grandchildren, Austyn Flippin (Dan), Brenden Flippin, Chase Flippin, Hamilton Fletcher, and Holly Fought, his great-grandson, Hagen, as well as by his stepchildren Tammy O'Callaghan (John), Annette Harper (Scott), and Robert Pauley (Celese). Bob will be missed by his family and the many friends he made over the years.
The family is forever grateful for the support and prayers of so many loyal friends and neighbors.
Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane with Pastor Brian Dean officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane WV.
Friends may visit the family an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.