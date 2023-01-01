Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351 Website
ROBERT LEE "BOB" SAMSON, JR, 77, residing in Hurricane, WV, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on December 28, 2022, after an extended illness.
Born on October 28, 1945, Bob grew up in Logan, WV. He held a number of positions after high school graduation including train brakeman and repossession agent before gaining employment as a Finance and Insurance Professional at General Motors Acceptance Corporation, a position he held for over 30 years. The position allowed the family to relocate to Hurricane in 1992.
In 1979, he married the love of his life, Brenda Gail Fields, and went on to have two beautiful sons. Bob lived a full life, much of what revolved around the activities of his two boys. Bob passed down his love of the Boy Scouts of America to his two sons, frequently leading their local troop on summer camp excursions. He was integral in the growth and success of the Hurricane High School "Red Hot" Show Choir. No competition was possible without Bob's always-reliable towing vehicle and his characteristic cheers from the crowd as the curtain was opening.
Bob was an active member of Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church for over 30 years, serving on several committees and an active member of the Stewards of Fellowship Sunday School class. He also served the church youth group for a number of years. During retirement, Bob and Gail enjoyed traveling around the US in their motorhome with their beloved Shetland Sheepdog, Pepper Doodle.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, Robert Samson and Opal Samson (Crum). He is survived by his wife, Gail Samson; his son Aaron Samson (Erin) of Austin, TX and their children Harper, Hayden and Hadley; son Ryan Samson and his daughter, Henley; and his sibling, Wendell Samson (JoAnn) of Winfield; nephews Wendell Jr. Samson (Kelly) of Scott Depot with sons Zac and Alex; Travis Samson (Tom) of Columbus, OH; and niece Stephanie Mills (Terry Steven) of Hurricane with daughter Abigail.
A memorial service will be 7 p.m., Monday, January 2, 2023 at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave, Hurricane, WV 25526.
Friends may visit the family, Monday, from 6 until 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please consider supporting the Parkinson's Foundation www.parkinson.org.