Robert Lee "Bob" Samson Jr.
ROBERT LEE "BOB" SAMSON, JR, 77, residing in Hurricane, WV, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on December 28, 2022, after an extended illness.

Born on October 28, 1945, Bob grew up in Logan, WV. He held a number of positions after high school graduation including train brakeman and repossession agent before gaining employment as a Finance and Insurance Professional at General Motors Acceptance Corporation, a position he held for over 30 years. The position allowed the family to relocate to Hurricane in 1992.

