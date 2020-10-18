ROBERT LEE SEARLS, 74, of Hurricane went Home to be with the Lord, Wednesday October 14, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mack and Annie Searls; brothers, Mack Searls Jr., Leslie Searls, Melvin Searls, Danny Searls and sister, Kathleen Sisson.
Robert served his country in the United States Army. He worked operations in several chemical plants in the valley; Oland Chemical, FMC and Clearon, where he retired. He became the sole owner and operator of Teays Valley Tire, Hurricane and was known to everyone in the community as a kind, honest and hardworking man that you could trust.
He is survived by his wife; Mary Searls of Hurricane; sons, Travis Searls of Denver, Co., Todd Searls (Clarissa) of Seaford, De; daughters, Kathy Benear (James) of Eleanor, Tammy Smith of Hurricane and Jamie Joyce (Adam) of Hurricane; 14 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; brother, Randy Searls (Doris) of Hurricane; sisters, Meredith Marker of Pt. Pleasant, Phyllis Canterbury and Linda Adkins, both of Hurricane and several nieces and nephews, friends and wonderful customers.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday October, 20, 2020 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane with Pastor James Dennis officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Monday at the funeral home. Mask and social distancing guidelines will be followed throughout the services. A live stream of the service will also be available on the Chapman Funeral Home WV Youtube page.
