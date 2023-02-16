Thank you for Reading.

Robert M. Pedley
Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
ROBERT M. PEDLEY, 77, of Hurricane, WV, passed away on February 11, 2023.

You may have heard that Bob Pedley is dead. Don't you believe a word of it. I am more alive than I ever was on earth. I have gone into the spiritual presence of Jesus Christ and God. Jesus Christ has always been my hero. I am enjoying his presence now. I passed into the next life with complete confidence in my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. On February 11,2023, I left this world the way I lived my life, surrounded by the people that I loved and cherished.

