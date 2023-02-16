ROBERT M. PEDLEY, 77, of Hurricane, WV, passed away on February 11, 2023.
You may have heard that Bob Pedley is dead. Don't you believe a word of it. I am more alive than I ever was on earth. I have gone into the spiritual presence of Jesus Christ and God. Jesus Christ has always been my hero. I am enjoying his presence now. I passed into the next life with complete confidence in my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. On February 11,2023, I left this world the way I lived my life, surrounded by the people that I loved and cherished.
I am survived by my fun, smart, beautiful wife, Dianne F. Pedley, of 40 years. I have had a remarkable life and more than my share of blessings. I am also survived by my smart, beautiful daughter, Robin P. Highlander and her husband (who feels like my son) Sean Highlander of Hurricane, WV. I am survived by Dr. Hunter Highlander and his wife Dr. Libby Minniear Highlander of Winfield, WV and Ethan Highlander of Minneapolis, MN who are my perfect grandchildren. They belong to Robin and Sean. On weekends these guys even enjoyed going with me to the Milton Flea Market for great treasures, airsoft guns, and knives of all types.
I always said that when we got married, Dianne and I became one. I felt like and always believed that our marriage was made in heaven and that Dianne and Robin made my life complete.
I am survived by my sister Dr. Carolyn Pedley Bloomfield and her husband Dr. Robert Bloomfield of Winston-Salem, NC. I was preceded in death by my brother Dr. Charles W. Pedley who was married to Kathy Pedley Pechacek of Port Isabel, TX. I also have numerous nieces and nephews.
I was born in Richmond, Virginia on September 25, 1945 to George C. and Virginia H. Pedley. At the age of 5, my family moved to South Ruffner in Charleston, WV. I grew up climbing the hills across the road from Morris Harvey College.
In 1963 I graduated from Charleston High School where I was a first-team selection to class AAA all-state honors in football. As a senior I was an offensive left guard and a defensive nose guard on the 1962 football team. I get exhausted thinking about those days. In high school I was a sports freak. I played football and baseball at Charleston High School. I played basketball and tennis at St. Marks Methodist Church. I played one year of football at WVU under Coach Gene Corum. In the locker room, I saw so many players sporting scars and having surgeries that I traded football for fraternity life. I joined Sigma Nu Fraternity in 1964 and later became lieutenant commander of the fraternity in 1966. I lived in the fraternity house for three fabulous years: $55 for food and $55 for room per month.
In May of 1970, I graduated with a B.S. degree from the WVU School of Pharmacy. I worked 10 years for CVS Pharmacy, 20 years for CAMC General Division Pharmacy and 10 years for Thomas Memorial Pharmacy. Picking pharmacy as a career was perfect for me. I was able to split my time between being a healthcare professional and spending quality time with my family and my church.
Over my pharmacy career, I taught hundreds of students about the art of pharmacy. As a clinical professor in 1992, I was awarded preceptor of the year by the WVU School of Pharmacy and Syntex Laboratories. My award was in the recognition of outstanding contributions to the educational development of future pharmacists by demonstrating high standards of professionalism, ethics, and clinical practices.
I started out my pharmacy life on a manual Remington typewriter and finished up in 2007 on a Siemens advanced computer.
The things that were important in my life were going to church and sitting beside a 97-year old neighborhood mom and my grandsons joining me during the service, going to high school football games for four years watching my daughter Robin in cheerleading and not knowing the score of the game when we left, going to Kanawha State Forest catching crawdads and swimming in the creek with my grandsons, having Christmas Eve parties at my house and having 50 members of our families show up, chain sawing on weekends and heating my house with wood for 25 years, watching my grandsons be linebackers and fullbacks and dancing their legs off in show choir (what a joy). I loved talking about my football days with my grandsons and watching them play the game. I had a green thumb when it came to growing tomatoes (oxhearts and better boys). I distributed 400 to 500 tomatoes a year to family and friends. I thoroughly enjoyed my garden.
I used to tell people that I was an Appalachian-American. I know one thing; these hills made me happy to be a West Virginian. My heart and my soul belonged here. I lived life to the fullest and with great heart. I lived a full life of passion, determination, and joy. I never met a stranger and truly enjoyed people. I have had an amazing ride throughout my life. I owe my thanks to God, my wife, my family, World War II veterans, and my parents.
To me life was truly EPIC. I want all of you to celebrate my life instead of mourning my death. -- Beat Pitt --
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Putnam Animal Relief Center, 12908 Charleston Rd., Red House, WV 25168, or The Salvation Army, 301 Tennessee Ave., Charleston, WV 25302.
The funeral service will take place at my church, Redeemer Presbyterian Church, 3965 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV 25526 on Saturday February 18, 2023 at 1 p.m., with Pastor Barrett Jordan and Pastor Kurt Gray officiating.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service.
Burial will be on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 1 p.m., at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Anyone wishing to leave an online memory may do so by visiting Robert's tribute page at: www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home 3941 Teays Valley Road Hurricane, WV 25526 is honored to handle the Pedley family arrangements.