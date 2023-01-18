Thank you for Reading.

Robert "Randy" Talley Jr.
ROBERT "RANDY" TALLEY, JR. passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 from complications of dementia.

He is preceded by his parents, Alma and Robert Talley, nephew Robert Haase and brother-in-law Jack Stone.

