ROBERT "RANDY" TALLEY, JR. passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 from complications of dementia.
He is preceded by his parents, Alma and Robert Talley, nephew Robert Haase and brother-in-law Jack Stone.
Updated: January 18, 2023 @ 2:10 am
Randy was born Feb 28, 1945 in St. Albans. After completing his education he began his working life at WKLC radio station as a disc jockey and broadcaster. He quickly became the 'voice of the red dragons' broadcasting their games for a number of years. He moved on to his real-estate career, then working for Stanley Tools, a job he loved. He won numerous awards including the prestigious Stanley Tool person of the Year.
In retirement, he became a greeter for Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home and Chapman Funeral Home, providing comfort for many. He was a long time member of Sleepy Hollow Golf Club.
Randy was a lover of family, especially his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was up for whatever they wanted to do.
He fancied himself a poker player and so enjoyed time with his poker playing buddies.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy, daughter, Kara and son-in-law Chad, was Grandy to grandchildren, Jessie Kate and Samuel Luke, sisters, Janeabeth Haase (Bob) and Ann Harvey (Steve), nieces Talley Citti, Rebekah Harvey, Megann Spohn, Camron Dalstra, Skylar Dalstra, nephews, Craig Harvey, Andrew Harvey, Ezra Dalstra, Chris Stone, mother-in-law, Joy Stone, sister-in-law, Diana Stone, brother-in-law, Tom Stone and numerous great nieces, nephews and cousins.
As a deeply spiritual man he had no fear facing death. He was well respected and will be so missed by many.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Jonathan Dierdorff officiating.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to HospiceCare at CAMC Memorial Hospital, In Memory of Robert "Randy" Talley, 3200 MacCorkle Ave., SE, Charleston, WV 25304.
You can visit Randy's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Talley family.
