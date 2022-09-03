ROBERTRAWLINGSROBERT"ROBBIE"RA

Chapman Funeral Home
ROBERT "ROBBIE" RAWLINGS, 50, beloved son of Dale and Mary Cash Means, gained his heavenly wings at home on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, surrounded by loved ones, due to complications from Dementia. He is survived by his parents; brother, Christopher (Sheila); nieces and nephews, many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was the family treasure. Robbie was a Special Olympics Kanawha County Athlete for many years, participating in bowling and Bocce. He loved his family, Pittsburgh Steelers, NASCAR, music and TV shows, especially Walker Texas Ranger. He was a jokester and loved to make people smile. He had a smile that would light up a room. Special thanks to his Hospice staff: Brittani Day, Kimberly Grinstead and Melissa Boggess; and his Aunt Linda, for helping with his care. A Memorial Service for Robbie will at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, with Pastor Mark Harris officiating. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Anyone wishing to leave an online condolence may do so by visiting Robbie's tribute page at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com. Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, is honored to serve the Rawlings family.