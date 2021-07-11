ROD JACKSON, 65, of Hurricane lost his battle with cancer, Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
Rod was born in Dayton, Washington, to Roderick Coles Jackson Sr. and Marcella Sue Pearson on January 6, 1956. He was an alumnus of Washington State University, where he studied journalism. His career in news took him across the country and all over the world. Rod is currently the News Director of WOWK-TV, which was his pride and joy. A job he chose to do until the day he passed. He loved his career, and the innumerable people he impacted through the years are a testament to his dedication to, and love for, others.
He is survived by his daughters, Alexandra Stewart (Ian Stewart) and Stephanie Jackson-Beeson, sisters, Janie Kainrath (Frank Kainrath) and Diane Lind, five grandchildren, two nieces and one nephew. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him, and deeply mourned by all he loved.
A celebration of his life will be held from Noon until 2 p.m., Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Museum of Radio and Technology, 1640 Florence Avenue, Huntington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his honor should be directed to a local pet shelter, the Red Cross or any charitable organization that serves veterans.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Jackson family.