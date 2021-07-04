Thank you for Reading.

ROD JACKSON, 65, of Hurricane lost his battle with cancer, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. A celebration of his life will be held in the near future. A complete obituary will be published when it becomes available. Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane is honored to serve the Jackson family.

