Roger A. Horn

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

ROGER A. HORN, of Hurricane, entered the gates of Heaven on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Graveside service and burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28, at Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane. You may visit his tribute page at ChapmanFuneral Homes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family. Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, is honored to serve the Horn family.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, May 28, 2020

Belcher, Drema - 1 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Bell, Ray - Noon, Brookside Ministries, Mt. Carbon.

Foster, Connie - 7:45 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Gray, Glenna - 1 p.m., Dotson-Simpson Memorial Cemetery, Keslers-Cross Lanes.

Hall, Leslie - 10 a.m., Mt. Olive Cemetery, Hurricane.

Horn, Roger - 11 a.m., Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.

Myers, Joy - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Ruffin Sr., Willie - 1 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, St. Albans.