ROMEO WILLIAMS, age 85, of Englewood, Ohio was welcomed home by God on March 29, 2020. He grew up in a loving family in Artie, WV, the son of the late Kyle and Blanche Williams. Romeo graduated from Clear Fork High School, Colcord, WV, and Glenville State College where he earned a teaching certificate while playing football. He had an impact on many students through his teaching and coaching. He was a very caring teacher and enjoyed his students. Romeo is a member of the First Baptist Church, Vandalia, Ohio. Romeo is survived by his wife, Donna; sisters, Dreama (LeRoy) LaRoche of Potomac, MD, Anna (Robert) Hulett of Hurricane, WV; brother, Tex Williams of Daniels, WV and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Rosemary Williams. A graveside service will be Thursday, April 2, 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston, WV with Pastor Gary Maynor (his cousin) officiating. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later date. You may visit his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family. Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Williams family.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Monday, March 30, 2020
Hanshaw Jr., Henry - 2 p.m., Massey Cemetery, Cabin Creek.
Richard, Leva - 1 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Tanner, Eva - 2 p.m., Tanner Cemetery, Bickmore.