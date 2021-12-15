Chapman Funeral Home
ROMIE EDWARD LITTON, 86 of Hurricane, went home to be with the Lord on November 29, 2021 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Romie Everett and Dortha Ellen Lucas Litton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Marjorie; infant daughter: Stacy; son: Lonnie Abraham; sisters: Evelyn, Gladys, Margaret, Donna, Lois and Carrie; and a brother: Conad Litton.
Romie was a member of Teays Valley Missionary Baptist Church, where he thoroughly enjoyed being an usher. He served his country in the US Army and retired from the US Postal Service as a mail handler.
We are going to miss him, but are comforted with the assurance that we will be together again in Heaven with our Lord.
Romie is survived by; his daughter, Cathy Landers of Winfield; grandsons, Joshua Landers (Kara) of Hurricane and Aaron Landers of Winfield; great-grandchildren: Matthew Saunders, Natalee and Rebekah Landers, and Josiah Landers; sister: Louise Morris of Charleston, WV; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Thursday December 16, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane WV with Rev. Dr. John D. Smith and Pastor Chad Estep officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane WV.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, Thursday at the funeral home.