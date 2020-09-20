Essential reporting in volatile times.

Website

RONALD DENNIS "R.D." STOWERS, 81 of Culloden passed away Thursday September 17, 2020. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday September 21, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Facial masks and social distancing practices will be required at all services. Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane is honored to serve the Stowers family.