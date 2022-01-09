Thank you for Reading.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

RONALD GENE MYERS, 81, of Hurricane, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston, WV.

He was born on August 4, 1940 in Charleston WV, a son of the late George and Thelma McCoy Myers.

Ronald was a US Army Veteran, having served in Vietnam and a retired chemical operator from Clearon.

He leaves behind a host of friends and extended family.

He is survived by his son, Gregory Myers of Hurricane, and brother, Mac Myers (Diane) of Rockhill, SC.

Funeral Service will be 12 Noon Monday, January 10, 2022 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane WV.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service.

You may visit his tribute page at www.ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.

Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane WV 25526 is honored to serve the Myers family.

Tags

Recommended for you