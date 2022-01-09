Ronald Gene Myers Jan 9, 2022 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. 1 of 2 SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Chapman Funeral Home 3941 Teays Valley Roa Hurricane, WV 25526 (304) 727-4351Website RONALD GENE MYERS, 81, of Hurricane, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston, WV.He was born on August 4, 1940 in Charleston WV, a son of the late George and Thelma McCoy Myers.Ronald was a US Army Veteran, having served in Vietnam and a retired chemical operator from Clearon.He leaves behind a host of friends and extended family.He is survived by his son, Gregory Myers of Hurricane, and brother, Mac Myers (Diane) of Rockhill, SC.Funeral Service will be 12 Noon Monday, January 10, 2022 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane WV.Visitation will be one hour prior to service.You may visit his tribute page at www.ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane WV 25526 is honored to serve the Myers family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ronald Gene Myers Funeral Home Meteorology Internet Work Chapman Funeral Service Charleston Hurricane Wv Condolence Recommended for you Local Spotlight Ronald Gene Myers Charles Odell Harless Beulah Virginia Burge Davis Blank Charles Odell Harless Darrell Lynn Hodges Matthew Curtis Lilly Blank Teresa Leigh McCormick Virginia Mae Tillis Mary Lenore Newman Sadie Jane Bonnett Trending Now Articles ArticlesDowntown Charleston slowly rumbling to lifeFormer school building transformed into boutique hotel designed for accessibilityWest Virginians positioned to disproportionately benefit from Medicare expansion blocked by their senatorsStatehouse Beat: Justice's lies, damn lies and statisticsWVU basketball: Mountaineers erase 17-point deficit, hold on to edge Kansas State 71-68Prep wrestling: David Hall, former Herbert Hoover coach, dies at 60Frank Giardina: Southern Conference anniversary team triggers local memoriesCharleston committee recommends contracts with Suddenlink, CAS Cable companiesWVU overcomes big deficit, other obstacles in win over K-StateChuck Landon: Flexible key word for D'Antoni Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 9, 2022 Daily Mail WV Two strangers united through loss at top of the Andes Diane Tarantini: A children's book is born Rocky Mountain highlights: Charleston native recounts fateful encounter, other worldly outdoor adventures YWCA Women of Achievement to be recognized at February luncheon ceremony Robert Saunders: Slouching towards 2022