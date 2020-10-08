Ronald Jeffery Naylor

RONALD JEFFREY (JEFF) NAYLOR, 56 of St Albans, WV entered his heavenly home on October 5, 2020 after a long illness.
He was a 1982 graduate of Conquerors Christian School in Charleston, WV where he excelled in many academics, sports and made lifelong friends.
Jeff is preceded in death by his parents, father Ronald (Ronnie) Naylor and mother Roberta (Bertie) Naylor. Jeff is survived by his sister and loving caregiver Ronda Naylor of St. Albans, WV and a large host of friends and extended family, many of which looked at him as Uncle Jeff.
He loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, his family and his extended family treating them all as his own. He had a love for fishing and his lime green Ram truck and followed the Minnesota Vikings for many years.
Jeff's funny actions and sayings will be missed by so many, but he will continue to live on through the stories we will share where he made us laugh so hard.
We would like to say a special thank you to Mountaineer Home Health nurses Elisha and Mallory for their care and compassion while serving Jeff. You meant the world to him. Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday October 9, 2020 at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Hurricane, WV with John Roberts officiating. Masks and/or social distancing will be required. Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane is honored to serve the Naylor family.