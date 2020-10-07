RONALD JEFFREY "JEFF" NAYLOR, 56, of St. Albans died Monday, October 6, 2020. Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday October 9, at Mt. Moriah Cemtery, Hurricane. Mask and social distancing will be required. Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane is honored to serve the Naylor family.
