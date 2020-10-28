RONALD LEE KENNEDY, 82, of Hurricane went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 24, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was surrounded by loved ones as he took his last breath.
Ron was born January 23, 1938 in Cincinnati, OH, the son of Joseph L. Kennedy and Kathryn Kennedy (Rhoten) of Cincinnati, OH. He was married to the late Mary J. Kennedy (Zelina) of Salam, OH for 53 blissful years.
Mr. Kennedy retired after 21 years of serving the United States Navy, from there he then went on to retire from the United States Postal Service. He was a catholic by faith and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He will be missed by many friends and family members.
He was survived by his loving daughters; Kimberly Morgan, Hurricane, Denis (Rick) Woodrum and Faith Woodrum of Cross Lanes. His brothers and sisters Barry (Jan) Kennedy, Jerilyn Young (Robert), Terry (Glena) Kennedy, Eileen Bishop (William), Helen Underwood (Jerry), Sandra South; nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral service with Military Honors will be held at 2 p.m., Friday October 30 at Valley View Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, Hurricane. Burial will follow in the memorial park.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Flowers for the service may be delivered to Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
