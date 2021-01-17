RONALD LEO LANHAM, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Graveside service will be held at 2:30pm Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, 130 Academy Drive, Dunbar. Those planning to attend, please gather at the cemetery admin. building at 2:15 p.m. Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Lanham family.
