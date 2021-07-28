Thank you for Reading.

RONALD P. JUSTICE, 82, of Cross Lanes passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Friday at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Visitation will be held from 6 - 8 pm Thursday at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Peck's Mill, WV. Friends may visit at the cemetery from 2 - 2:30 p.m.,. A complete obituary will publish in Thursday's edition of this newspaper.

