RONALD P. JUSTICE, 82, of Cross Lanes passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Friday at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Visitation will be held from 6 - 8 pm Thursday at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Peck's Mill, WV. Friends may visit at the cemetery from 2 - 2:30 p.m.,. A complete obituary will publish in Thursday's edition of this newspaper.
