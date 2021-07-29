RONALD PAUL JUSTICE, 82, of Scott Depot passed away Tuesday July 27, 2021, at Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston, WV after a brief illness.
Ronald was born August 24, 1938, in Logan, WV to the late James Haskell Justice and Gladys Lorraine Hill Justice. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 59 years, Glenna Marie Curry Justice, and his son, James Steven Justice.
Ronald, a lifelong attendee and Church of God member for over 65 years, passionately performed various roles in the church including Sunday School Superintendent and Youth Leader, as well as Clerk, a position he proudly held for over 55 years. Often, Ronald pridefully reflected on his service in the United States Air Force, traveling to the Philippines as a telephone installation specialist. True to his values, while in the Philippines, Ronald faithfully performed mission work outside of his military duties.
After completing his military service, Ronald worked professionally in the communications sector throughout Appalachia for over 50 years as an engineer and contractor for companies such as C&P, Bell Atlantic, AT&T, and Verizon. While he prioritized faith, service, and a dedicated work ethic throughout his life, Ronald will notably be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, family member and friend.
He is survived by his children Ronald Paul Justice Jr. (Jennifer) of Morgantown, Bryan Scott Justice of St. Albans, and Kristi Ann Justice of Charleston; and grandchildren, Ross Justice of Morgantown, Makayla Justice of Madison, Matthew Leaseburg of Boston, and Christopher Leaseburg of Charlotte.
Funeral Service will be 11 a.m., Friday, July 30, 2021, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane with Rev. Rod Justice, Pastor Leonard May, and Pastor Scotty Dingess officiating. Burial will be 2:30 p.m., at Forest Lawn Cemetery Logan, WV, with time to visit with family from 2 to 2:30 p.m.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Church of God World Missions, care of Robert and Jannette Cary Ministries, PO Box 8016, Cleveland, TN 37320.
