RONNIE LEE SOWARDS SR., 69, of Hurricane passed away April 1, 2021 from a long-term illness.
Ronnie was the owner of Sowards and Sons Concrete for forty plus years. Ronnie was proud to be a part of the community to become what it has developed into today. Ronnie was also a former employee at Union Carbide prior to starting his own business. Everyone that Ronnie met and had business with could tell you that he was a fair, honest and hard-working man that took pride in his work. He was a great provider for his family and many others. He loved to read his Bible and talk about the Lord.
He was preceded in death by his sons, Jeffery Scott and Timothy Shawn Sowards and grandson, Brandon Robert Wilcox. He was the son of the late William Sowards and Naomi Gilfilen of Hurricane. He was the 10th child out of 13 with only two surviving siblings, Jerry Sowards of Milton and Barbara Thompson of Chesapeake, Ohio.
He is also survived by his two children Ronnie and Loretta Sowards of Hurricane; grandchildren, Kassi Cremeans, Tyler and Breanna Sowards and great-grandchild, Jadelyn Tyler. He was well respected and honored by many. He will be sadly and greatly missed.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday April 6, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane with Pastor David Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at the Culloden Community Cemetery, Culloden, WV.
Visitation will be from 6-8pm Monday at the funeral home.
You may share memories of Ronnie by visiting his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com
