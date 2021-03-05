Ronnie McClaugherty

RONNIE EUGENE MCCLAUGHERTY, 73, of Hurricane went home to be with Jesus Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington.
He was born February 9, 1948 in Pearisburg, VA a son of the late Albert Eugene McClaugherty and Edna Virginia Hodge McClaugherty James. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Obie and Notie McClaugherty and Thomas J. and Edna Hodge; his brother, Johnnie Dale McClaugherty.
Ronnie was a loving husband, father and grandfather. A Christian, he was a member of Teays Valley Church of God and was the business owner of Ron's TV Service, Inc, Hurricane. He was also formerly employed by ADT. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corp from 1969-71 in the 1st Marine Division, Da Nang, Vietnam. He loved horseback riding, traveling with his children and grandchildren as well as reading his Bible. He was a member of the Milton VFW Post 9796.
Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Elaine; children, Steven McClaugherty (Carla) of Knoxville, TN, April Tanner (Larry) of South Charleston; grandchildren, Jacob and Rylie McClaugherty, Emma and Luke Tanner. He is also survived by his sister, Sharon Larue of Peterstown as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 11:30am Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot with Pastors Melissa Pratt, Ken Toler and David Bowen officiating. Visitation will begin at 10am. An additional funeral service will be held at 2pm Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Broyles-Shrewsbury Funeral Home, 111 Market Street, Peterstown, WV. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed during all services. You may visit his tribute pages at both ChapmanFuneralHomes.com and Broyles-Shrewsbury.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Ronnie's honor to Teays Valley Church of God, PO Box 270, Scott Depot, WV 25560.
Chapman Funeral Home of Hurricane and Broyles-Shrewsbury Funeral Home of Peterstown, family owned and operated are honored to serve the McClaugherty family.