ROSEMARY MURRAY CLENDENIN passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Palm Bay, Florida. Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Nitro. A complete obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of this newspaper. Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield, is honored to serve Rosemary and her family.
Funerals for Thursday, June 4, 2020
Ashworth, Anna - 11 a.m., Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.
Cunningham, Jess - 2 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Edwards, Hilda - Noon, Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin.
Hiser, Rebecca - 2 p.m., Lobban Funeral Home Chapel, Alderson.
Hudak III, Michael - 2 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.
Johnson, Arthur - 1 p.m., Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, Charleston.
Leport, Gertrude - 2:30 p.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant.
Radcliff, Dorothy - 11:30 a.m., Troy IOOF Cemetery, Troy.
Sands, Dennis - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Spratt, Charles - 2 p.m., Memory Gardens Cemetery, Danville.