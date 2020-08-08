ROSETTA BALLARD, 100, formerly of Nitro, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at The Village at Riverview, Barboursville.
Born December 3, 1919 in Neola, Iowa, she was a daughter of the late William and Lillian Miller Strobehn. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Bette Tarleton and her sister, Maxine Powell.
An energetic lady all of her life, Rosetta served people in many facets. Through her career with the former Bank of Nitro and more recently as a 12 year Hospice volunteer and line dancing instructor with the Nitro Senior Citizens Center, she became a wonderful friend to many. She enjoyed cooking and helping neighbors and friends in any ways she could.
She was also a devout Christian and member of First Baptist Church of Nitro where she has served as Deaconess.
Surviving are her daughter, Marcia Mullins (Jerry) of Hurricane; grandchildren, Leesa Edwards (Ray) of Maine, Tara Chapman (Ty) of Charlotte, John Tarleton (Jeanie) of Freeport, OH, Amy Lynn of Shrewsbury, OH, Jessica Tarleton of California; nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2pm Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane with Pastor Bryan Cantrell officiating. Entombment will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. You may also visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Memorial contributions should be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702.
