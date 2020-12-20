ROY D. ELSWICK, JR. 66, of Scott Depot went to his heavenly home to be with the Lord on December 17, 2020. He was surrounded by his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy D. Elswick and Ivydale Catherine Mathews Elswick White, and his sisters, Barbara Hanshaw, and Louella Holmes.
Surviving him are his son, Ron Elswick (Donna) of Nashport Oh and their children, Emily Elswick, Abi Elswick, Sophia Harrington, and Nathaniel Elswick; daughter, ReNay Scott of Nashport OH and her children, Shelbie Courtney and Madison Scott and great granddaughter Everlie Foltz; daughter, Tonya Elswick (Robert Slate) of Scott Depot and their children, Austin Elswick and Alexis Slate; daughter Cathy Elswick (Jeff Barr) of Scott Depot; sister Gloria Crouch of Tornado; brother Rocky Elswick (Lou Ann) of Hurricane; and many nieces and nephews.
Roy was the founder and CEO of Tasty Blend Foods in Fraziers Bottom and was a very active member of First Baptist Church of Hurricane. He had four great loves in his life: his church, his family, his companies, and his love and talent of music. He sang and played in numerous groups over the years.
The family will be receiving visitors from 6 until 8 p.m., Tuesday December 22, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Hurricane.
Funeral Service for Roy will be 2 p.m., Wednesday December 23, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Hurricane, 2635 Main Street Hurricane, WV with Rev. Jeff Davenport officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, WV.
The family asks that memorial donations may be made in his name to: First Baptist Church of Hurricane.
Anyone wishing to leave an online condolence may do so by visiting his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com
Social distancing guidelines will be followed and facial coverings are required.
Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane WV is honored to handle Mr. Elswick's arrangements.