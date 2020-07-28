RUSSELL HAROLD RAINES, 88 of Huntsville AL, formerly of Hurricane WV passed away at his home with his family in Huntsville AL.
He was born to the late Howard & Ada Raines in Charleston WV on November 14, 1931.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Raines was preceded in death by a son Gregory L. Raines, and grandson Travis Raines.
He was retired from Union Carbide after 40 years as a research chemist, a member of St. Johns United Methodist Church, Scott Depot, and was also a member of the Putnam Masonic Lodge # 139 Hurricane WV. He also served our country in the US Navy Reserves.
Surviving him are his loving wife of 68 years, Jacquita (Starcher) Raines, sons Jeffrey H. Raines (John) of Pittsburg PA and Timothy K. Raines (Angie) of Huntsville AL, brother Charles D. Raines (Charlotte) of Charleston WV grandchildren: Joshua Raines and great grandchildren Gavin and Thomas Raines of Nitro WV.
Funeral services for Mr. Raines will be 11 a.m. Wednesday July 29, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane with Don Gatewood officiating. Burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Friends may visit the family an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
