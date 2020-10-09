RYAN YOUNG On Friday, October 2, 2020, Ryan Young, our much loved son, brother, uncle, nephew and cousin passed suddenly at the age of 31.
Ryan was born on September 26, 1989. Ryan was a graduate of Winfield High School in 2008 and Marshall University in 2012 with a Business Degree. Ryan worked out of the Laborers International Union of North America Local #1353 union hall and worked on gas pipelines in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Ryan had a passion for travel and many different cultures, which led him to experience many wonderful adventures.
Ryan will be forever remembered by his parents, Larry and Alicia Young; his brother, Brandon Young (Sarah); his precious niece, Remi, aka Midget; uncle, Samuel; aunts, Katherine and Trina; and grandfather, Jack Shafer; loving cousins, Brenna and Madison as well as many other cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Brenda Shafer, Dallas and Dorothy Young. Ryan will be forever loved his family and friends and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that you donate to the AWARE Foundation, 6406 Hidden Valley Dr, Roanoke, VA 24018 or to National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, (missingkids.org) or an organization of your choice that works for the families of missing persons.
Friends may gather beginning at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Pointe, Scott Depot.
A service to celebrate Ryan's life will begin at 1 p.m. You may also visit his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Young family.