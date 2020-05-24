SALLIE VENETTA (YOUNG) GOOD, "DoDo," age 96, entered eternal life on May 13, 2020, and is now reunited in Heaven with her husband George, her parents and siblings.
She is survived by her children Suzanne Christian (Larry) of Scott Depot, WV, and son George Good III (Carolyn) of Charlottesville, VA, and her grandchildren: Robert Good of Florida, Sally Blackburn (Jeff) of Hurricane, WV, Steve Good of Charlottesville, VA, Kathy Morris (PeeWee ) of Ruckersville, VA, and eight great-grandchildren: Matthew (Emily) Blackburn, Eric Blackburn, Hailey and Keegan Morris, Tommy George and Morgan Good, and Nick and Ali Good, along with many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Good was a recipient of the Golden Horseshoe and was the Salutatorian for the class of 1942 at St. Albans High School.
After retiring from American Water Company, she traveled extensively with her husband and enjoyed any time spent with family and friends which included playing card games. She was deeply committed to her faith and served as a Deaconess, Sunday school teacher and choir member.
"DoDo" took whatever circumstance came her way and always tried to look at life in a positive way and was able to remain in her home until the last few months. Her family wants to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Rolling Meadows Assisted Living and Kanawha Hospice Care for their concern and care for our loved one.
A memorial service for Mrs. Good will be held at a later date to allow for the ability to properly celebrate her life.
Until then, please share memories of Mrs. Good on her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com.
