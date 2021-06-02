SAMUEL L. BARNETTE, 71, of Winfield went home to be with the Lord Monday, May 31, 2021.
He was retired from Union Carbide/Dow, South Charleston Plant with 38 years of service. Sam was a Christian and member of Teays Valley Baptist Church and a devoted husband and father.
Surviving are his wife, Deb Barnette; daughters, Jessica Marie Buckner (Andy) of North Carolina, Emilie Jo Graham (Dusty) of Elkview, Audra Renae Pritt of Charleston; eight grandchildren, Derrick (Brittany), Savannah (Chase), Trent, Kaylee, Jon, Mikey, Sammie Jo and Titus; Georgia, his first great-grandchild on the way; siblings, Karen Waugh (Butch) of St. Albans, Larry Barnette of Texas, Kimberly Kerns of Ripley, Sharon Mitchell (Ken) of Ripley; son-in-law, Aaron Tucker of Sissonville; sister-in-law, Sherry Ann Thompson of North Carolina.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield with Dr. John D. Smith and Dr. Fred Christian officiating. Entombment will follow in Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. You may also visit his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Sam's goal was to further the Kingdom of God. To honor him, do what YOU can to further the Kingdom of God.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to Elk Valley Christian School, 58 Mount Pleasant Drive, Elkview, WV 25071.
