SANDRA COOK GILBERT, 79, of Charlotte, NC, formerly of Scott Depot, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021.
Born June 18, 1942 in Welch, she was a daughter of the late Herman L. and Minnie Maxie Cline Cook. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dwayne Mason Gilbert, Sr.; sister and brother-in-law, Freda and Ed Harless; infant brother, Charles Herman A. Cook.
Sandy was a graduate of Morris Harvey College, Charleston and was a retired Kanawha County Elementary School teacher. She was a former member of Calvary Baptist Church, Hurricane.
Surviving are her son, Dwayne Mason Gilbert, Jr. (Colleen) of Charlotte; niece, Joyel Finley (Scottie) of Milton; nephew, Parrish Harless of Charleston and several other family and friends.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 8 at Chapman Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Finley officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Cline Family Cemetery, Hanover, WV. You may also visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to your local Hospice organization.
Chapman Funeral Home, located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane.