SANDRA J. FORZETTING, 68 of St. Albans passed away May 5, 2021 at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas E. and Gladys Vera Metten; sister, Peggy Goff and brothers, Danny and Thomas Metten.
If you knew Sandra, you knew she loved all things West Virginia. She was an avid fan of WVU football, and loved attending the games. Sandra also loved decorating, especially for the holidays and enjoyed antiquing and shopping. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, David Marion Forzetting; children, David Forzetting II, Joseph Forzetting (Angel), Anthony Forzetting (Jennifer Hughes), Joshua Forzetting (Hali) and Megan Forzetting; 17 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; sisters, Pam Wade, Brenda Ronk and Patty Byrd. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday May 10, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane with Pastor Lee Hamrick officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Monday at the funeral home.
You may share memories of Sandra by visiting her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com
