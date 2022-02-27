Chapman Funeral Home
SANDRA KAY COOK HAZELETT, 71, of Hurricane, WV, formerly of Poca, went Home to be with the Lord on February 23, 2022.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, George "Jack" and Marjorie Cook; and loved one, James Hazelett.
Kay became the broker of her real estate company, Assist 2 Sell, after establishing it in West Virginia in 2003. She worked in sales most her life and was one of the top selling managers with Home Interior in the area, winning numerous awards, and always taking pride in what she did. Kay was loved by many, keeping close friendships over the years. She enjoyed being outside tending to her flowers and feeding the birds.
Most of all, Kay cherished her time with family, celebrating many gatherings within her home.
She is survived by her son: Patrick Alan Hazelett and wife Amy; sisters: Donna Moore and husband Tom, Jackie O'Brien and husband Dave, all of Hurricane; brother: Mark Cook and wife Penny of Nitro; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from Noon to 1 p.m., Monday, February 28, 2022 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane WV.
A Tribute to her Life will be 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home with Rev. Harry Adkins officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, WV.
Memorial donations may be made in Kay's name to, Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston WV 25311.