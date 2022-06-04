Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351 Website
SANDRA "SANDY" LEE HOGAN, 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at CAMC Memorial Hospice Unit on May 28, 2022. She lived most of her life in Hurricane, WV, and several years in Wilmington, NC. At the time of her passing, she was living with her daughter, Vera Standish, in Nitro, WV. She was a loving mother and a friend to many. She was well known in Hurricane and the surrounding area for her wonderful and compassionate care as a certified home health aide for over 30 years, caring for her patients through illnesses until their passing.
A talented artist, she loved sharing her paintings with family and friends. She was a fabulous baker and cook, often feeding family, friends and neighbors with her wonderful pies and other homemade goods. Her homemade peanut brittle was legendary.
She was preceded in death by her beloved grandmother, Eulalah V. Vaught, of Lafayette, IN; her parents, Grover and Juanita Muston, also of Lafayette, IN; her son-in-law, Richard Standish of Nitro, WV; her daughter, Gayle Allison Tipper of Wilmington, NC; granddaughter Leigh Anne Allison Richardson, of Wilmington, NC, and infant grandson, Richard Adam Standish of Nitro, WV.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Vera Standish of Nitro, WV; Lee Hogan of Beckley, WV; Rae Anne Hogan (Charles Rosenecker) of Morgantown, WV; son-in-law, Larry Tipper of Wilmington, NC; grandchildren, Amanda Standish Gianola (John), Ashley Standish Conley (James), grandson in-law, Sean Richardson, Wesley Allison, Colin Rosenecker, Charlie Rosenecker, Deana Tipper, Andres Tipper and Jordan Tipper; great-niece, Sarah Barnes (Matt), and great grandchildren, Jack, Luke, Henry, James, Raegan, Donovan, Gabby, Jaime, Nevaeh, Naylynn and Jazmyn.
Visitation for family and friends will be at 2 pm Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, WV, followed by the funeral at 3 p.m., with Pastor Steve Spangler, formerly of Wilmington, NC, officiating. Burial will follow Monday at 10 a.m., in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.