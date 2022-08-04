Chapman Funeral Home
At the age of 84, SANDRA "SANDY" SUZETTE MAYFIELD died resting in the finished work of Jesus Christ.
Sandy was born on June 12, 1938, in Clendenin, WV, to the late Clarence Osborne and Emma Dora Byerly Osborne. After graduating from Clendenin High School, she received her Bachelor of Education from Fairmont State University and taught elementary school in VA, FL, OH, and WV.
Sandy is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, James Thomas Mayfield of Winfield, WV and her daughters, Emma Lee (Paul David) Kurts and Elizabeth (Anthony) Mullins of NC. Her four grandchildren in NC are Sarah (Trevor) McGuire, LeeAnna Gill, James Kurts, and Michael (Ashleigh) Kurts, and her great-granddaughter is Riley McGuire. Her dear sister, Patricia Osborne Merandi, preceded her in death in 2016.
Sandy was a member of Redeemer Presbyterian church in Hurricane, WV and rested in the assurance that her life is hidden in Christ. She adored her family, sharing meals and playing board games with them. She preferred to be outdoors, gardening (vegetable and ornamental) and birdwatching. She loved her pets, reading, and puzzles. She was one-of-kind, ornery, and "anything but vanilla" (as she always said about ice cream.) Her life mattered, and she will be fiercely missed.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 6 at Redeemer Presbyterian Church, 3965 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV. Visitation will be one hour prior. Services provided by Chapman Funeral Homes.