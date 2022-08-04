Thank you for Reading.

Sandra "Sandy" Suzette Mayfield
At the age of 84, SANDRA "SANDY" SUZETTE MAYFIELD died resting in the finished work of Jesus Christ.

Sandy was born on June 12, 1938, in Clendenin, WV, to the late Clarence Osborne and Emma Dora Byerly Osborne. After graduating from Clendenin High School, she received her Bachelor of Education from Fairmont State University and taught elementary school in VA, FL, OH, and WV.

