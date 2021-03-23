SANDRA SUE MERCER gained her wings on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital after a long illness and multiple surgeries.
Mom was born July 23, 1940 a daughter of the late Glenwood and Edith Racer Hodges. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dewey and her first-born son, Randy. Mom was the youngest and last surviving child of Edith and Glenwood, having also been preceded by eight sisters and three brothers, Theresa, Helen, Sylvia, Zula, Phyllis, Dottie, Essie-Joan, Betty, Milford, Douglas and Jerry.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Neeley (Terry) and son, Jeffrey Mercer (Diane); grandson, Korey Neeley and granddaughter, Kayla Neeley as well as extended great-grandkids, Bryce, Adelise and Collette.
Mom was lovingly referred to as Aunt Susie by her many nieces and nephews and Maw-maw to many of the children in the family. She rarely missed a birthday, wedding or other special occasion and her greatest joy was spending time with family and enjoyed cooking large meals for them, she was an excellent cook. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
We would like to say a special thank you to her niece, Glenna and nephew, John Wayne who spent many days with her the last few months while she fought through many physical issues as well as her niece, Carol, great-niece, Katherine and caretaker, Linda.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. You may visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 162 Court Street, Charleston, WV 25301.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the mercer family.