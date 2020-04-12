Sandra Thaxton DeVore

SANDRA DARLENE THAXTON DeVORE, 62, of St. Albans, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at CAMC-Memorial Division.
Born November 5, 1957, in South Charleston, she was a daughter of the late James Henry and Mary Ruth McCallister Thaxton.
She was a licensed cosmetologist, working many years at Wendy's Clipper Cuts, Winfield. She and her husband were also Church of God ministers, serving many area churches over the years including Valley Drive Church of God Mission and currently Sovine Memorial Church of God Mission where she was also the church pianist. She and her sister traveled the area, as well, bringing praise to God through song.
Surviving are her husband of 44 years, Pastor Larry O. DeVore; children, Meredith Dawn DeVore, James Matthew DeVore, Makenzye R. DeVore and Cameron E. DeVore; sister, Vanessa L. Thaxton Dolin; brother, Terry Thaxton; grandson, Izayah Nelson; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the circumstance's with the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at the Thaxton Family Cemetery, South Charleston, and a public celebration of her life will be held when possible.
you may visit her tribute page at Chapman FuneralHomes.com to share your memories and offer condolences to the family.
