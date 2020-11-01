SARAH CHRISTINA HUGHES, Our beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend was called home to Heaven after enduring a hard fought illness on October 18, 2020.
Sarah lived, laughed and loved. She had the most beautiful smile that could lift your spirits and cause YOU to smile! Sarah was quick to tell a great story in utmost detail (just like her Mother) of her everyday life experiences in the most funny way. She never met a stranger and had great people skills. Never shy, Sarah was quite outgoing and a very hard worker. She loved traveling and planning a second trip to Ireland. She loved researching her Celtic family heritage.
We will always remember her infectious smile, beautiful blue eyes and caring personality. She was a woman of strong character and inner strength. Her presence will be lovingly missed by all who knew her.
Sarah's career path has been with Home Depot for over 18 years. She was awarded the prestigious Diamond Award on national level for her customer service. She was always willing to help her coworkers and customers.
Sarah was born a West Virginia girl! Raised a North Carolina girl! Resided in Florida the last 6 months of her life! She always considered herself a Mountain Loving Girl.
When you think of Sarah, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest!
Sarah leaves behind her proud parents, Jeff and Brenda Bowyer Hughes; her brother, JP Hughes and wife, Laura; nephews, Jackson and Jonathan; grandmother, Dorothy Bowyer; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Sarah's "Celebration of Life" for family and friends will be Thursday, November 5 from 6 - 8 p.m., at Dunbar First Church of God, 1234 Payne Avenue, Dunbar, WV 25064
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Sarah's name to her favorite charity, Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387.
Information submitted by, Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV.