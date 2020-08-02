Scheherazon Byrnside

SCHEHERAZON "ZONNIE" BYRNSIDE, 76, of Red House, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center.
Born January 23, 1944 in St. Albans, Zonnie was a son of the late Luther T. and Gladys H. Backus Byrnside. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Dawn Ashworth.
Zonnie was a graduate of Hurricane High School and attended Indiana Baptist College. He served many congregations over the years as a Baptist minister. He was a member of Evergreen Hills Missionary Baptist Church, Milton and served his country with the United States Air Force and was a member of the Civil Air Patrol.
He retired as general manager of the Salt Rock Public Service District and was also formerly employed at Union Carbide Tech Center, South Charleston.
Surviving are his wife, Debbie Foster Byrnside; his children, Daniel Byrnside of Huntington, Hannah Ellis of Hurricane and Samuel Byrnside (Corra) of Culloden; step-daughter, Candace Kirk of Charleston; grandchildren, Joseph Blair, Wesley and Eli Ellis, Harlow Byrnside, Noah Farley and Aiden Milam; sisters, Shawn O'Brien (Dave) and Lynn Deahl (Alex) all of Culloden; mother of his children, Norma Watts of Huntington; sister-in-law, Lisa Hackney; and several nieces and nephews including his "fictional niece", Edith Louann as well as his fur babies, Winnie and Sunshine.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane with Pastor Jason Warner officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane. Visitation will be held from 6-8pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required for all services. You may also visit his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
