SCOTT ALAN BARR, 40, of Scott Depot, passed away at home, surrounded by his wife and immediate family, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. A complete obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of this newspaper. Chapman Funeral Homes and Crematory, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to serve the Barr family.
Funerals for Friday, March 27, 2020
Branham, Norma - 2 p.m., Roxalana Gospel Tabernacle Church, Dunbar.
Foster, Loretta - 2 p.m., Cool Springs Cemetery, Diana.
Freeman, Everett - Noon, Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Glade Creek.
Jones, Sharon - 11 a.m., Eventide Cemetery, Spencer.
Propps, Walter - 4 p.m., Cox Cemetery, Birch River.
Pyles, Patricia - 1 p.m., Concord Cemetery, Henderson.
Vaughan, Danny - 1 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.