Thank you for Reading.

Scott Burdette
SYSTEM

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

SCOTT BURDETTE, 81, was reunited in Heaven with the Love of his life Sonja, after passing away at his Southside, WV home on Sunday January 8th, 2023.

He was born July 1st, 1941 in Parkersburg, WV to the late Roscoe and Marguerite Burdette.

Tags

Recommended for you