SCOTT BURDETTE, 81, was reunited in Heaven with the Love of his life Sonja, after passing away at his Southside, WV home on Sunday January 8th, 2023.
He was born July 1st, 1941 in Parkersburg, WV to the late Roscoe and Marguerite Burdette.
Scott was a graduate of Carthage Troy High School in Coolville, Ohio. Scott and his family moved to West Virginia to establish Parkline Metal Building Manufacturing in Eleanor, WV. A few years later in 1977, following in his father's footsteps, Scott along with Sonja embarked on one of their biggest ventures by opening Burdette Camping Center in Winfield, WV. In forty-six years of business the camping center has provided the Burdette's with lifelong relationships with employees, RV reps, and awesome customers. Scott always balanced work with play and was a man that loved his hobbies. One of his first hobbies was showing quarter horses with his wife Sonja, daughter Stephanie, and niece Lisa. Scott later picked up a new more dangerous hobby of dirt track car racing. Racing the RV-1 car became a family affair almost every summer weekend. Scott then made his way to asphalt racing at Ona Speedway. After a nasty wreck and broken foot it was decided that a new hobby was in order. He bought Circle B farm in 2002 and became an Angus cattle farmer and started showing cows up and down the east coast. In true Scott fashion that only lasted a few years and it was on to miniature horses. He began showing miniature horses in 2013 with several members of the family joining in on the fun. Scott loved his hobbies but mostly loved seeing his family get involved alongside of him. Scott was a Christian by faith and attended Eleanor Baptist Church.
Scott is survived by his children: Steven Burdette (Janetta) of Winfield, WV; and Stephanie Abbott (Phil) of Southside, WV; special niece: Lisa DeBord (Steve) of Winfield, WV; siblings: Jerry Burdette (Joy) of Coolville, OH; and Shirley Hapner (Craig) of Palmetto, FL; grandchildren: Chelsey Pritt, Taylor Bigley, Matthew Burdette, Dr. Anne Peterson, Colton Jeffries, and Chase Jeffries; six great grandchildren; his sweet puppy Sully that rarely left his side and many other extended family and friends.
The family would like to give a special thanks to his caregiver Sonia and his hospice nurses.
Scott's Funeral will be 12 Noon Friday January 20, 2023 at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield, WV with Pastor Greg Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Winfield Cemetery.
Friends may visit with the family Thursday from 6 until 8 p.m., at the funeral home and also an hour prior to the service.
You may visit his tribute page at: www.ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories of Scott with the family.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 12848 Winfield Road Winfield, WV 25213 is honored to serve the Burdette family again.
