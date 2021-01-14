LANCE CPL. SETH HODGES, USMC, 35, of Scott Depot died Sunday, January 10, 2021.
Born November 12, 1985 in Charleston, Seth was a son of Deb Jones Hodges and the late Greg Hodges. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bud and Marilyn Jones, Paul and Roberta Hodges; uncle, Tim "Timbo" Jones.
A 2004 graduate of Winfield High School where he participated in wrestling, he was employed at Gestamp, South Charleston and served his country proudly with the United States Marines. One of Seth's favorite past times was riding his Harley throughout WV's country roads. He sought outdoor adventure in our beautiful state and he loved to have a good time with his family and friends.
In addition to his mother, Seth is survived by his son, Bentley Edward Hodges; brother, Jordan Hodges of West Palm Beach, FL; his Golden Retriever, Daisy; his former wife and her son, Allison George and Noah Welch of Elkview.
Family and friends are invited to attend a "walk-through" visitation at Chapman Funeral Home between the hours of 6 and 8 p.m., Thursday, January 14, 2021. Graveside service with military honors will be held 2:30 p.m., Friday, January 15, 2021 at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be respected. You may also visit his Tribute page at ChapmanFuneralhomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Flowers are to be omitted and contributions should be made in Seth's honor to either Wounded Warrior Project (support.woundedwarriorproject.org) or to a fund to be set up with City National Bank for his son, Bentley.
