SETH JAMES PETERSEN, 34, of St. Albans, WV, suddenly passed away on December 13, 2022 at his home.
He was born on February 29, 1988 to Glenda M. Brunner Petersen and the late Jim G. Petersen in Sandusky, OH.
Seth started his career as a firefighter/paramedic at Cedar Point, Sandusky, OH then later achieved the rank of Lieutenant at Charleston Fire Department with 13 years of service and simultaneously working with his friends/co workers for 8 years at Teays Valley Fire Department rising to the rank of Captain.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Holli Ann Petersen; children: Axle Ramsey, Chelsea Petersen, Siena Petersen, Aria Petersen, and Zackary Petersen; mother: Glenda Petersen; maternal grandmother: Ruth Brunner; brother: Josh Petersen, of Sandusky, OH; mother and father in-law: Susan and Gary May of Bloomingrose, WV; Holli's father: Joe Layne of Glasgow, WV; sister-in-laws: Nikki (Josh) Sampson of Bloomingrose and Kendra Pannell of Charleston, WV; and his niece and nephew; Ava and J.O..
Funeral Service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the Little Theater at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Charleston, WV with Chaplain Keith Witters officiating. Seating will start at 12 noon at the Little Theater.
Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston, WV.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Petersen Children College Fund c/o City National Bank, Scott Depot, WV.
Anyone wishing to leave an online memory or condolence may do so by visiting his tribute page at: www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com
Chapman Funeral Home locally owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road Hurricane, WV 25526 is honored to handle Seth's arrangements.
