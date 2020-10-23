SHAE ALAN FAULKNER, 31, of Culloden, passed away on Friday October 16, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; Gene Faulkner and Bill and Joretta Wood and Uncle Kent Wood.
Born January 3, 1989, he was the son of Jeff and Natalie Faulkner.
He is survived by his parents; sister, Devin (Jeff) Thomas; nephew, Jackson; grandmother, Mae Faulkner; fianc e, Kristin Moore and expected daughter, Finlee Shae; several aunts, uncles and cousins and many faithful friends.
Thank you to all the family and friends who supported Shae and our family throughout this difficult time.
A celebration of Shae's life will be held in the Spring of 2021.
You may visit Shae's tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories with the family.
Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, Hurricane is honored to serve the Faulkner family.