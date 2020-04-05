SHARON ALLEN JAMES entered the presence of God and joined her late beloved husband John on Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Teays Valley, WV, at the age of 84.
She was born February 17, 1936, in Crooksville, OH, to Melford and Mildred Allen as the fourth of six daughters. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Janet Daft, Lela Wade Tata, and Linda Lemity.
She is survived by sisters, Allene Snodderly of Scarborough, ME, and Constance Helmer, of Columbus, OH; her son, Jeff James, daughter-in-law Soni, and granddaughters Sonora, Shelby, Isabella, and Gabriella of Murfreesboro, TN; and by her son, Doug James, daughter-in-law Lori, and grandchildren Emily, Ellie and J.D. of Scott Depot, WV.
Sharon attended Otterbein College in Westerville, OH, and began her teaching career in Columbus, OH. It was there that she met and joined with John Edward James in marriage on July 6, 1963. The couple resided together with their two sons in Glenville, WV, for 31 years (1965-1996) where she taught second and third grades at Troy Elementary and Glenville Elementary schools in Gilmer County. She resided in Vienna, WV, and Teays Valley, WV, during her retirement years.
As a committed follower of Jesus Christ, Sharon faithfully served at First Baptist Church of Glenville, WV, Baptist Temple in Parkersburg, WV, and First Baptist Church of Hurricane, WV. She was a frequent participant in West Virginia American Baptist Church conferences and activities. She will be remembered lovingly for her dedication to teaching and mentoring young people, her creativity and generosity, her love for her grandchildren, and her passion for cheering on the West Virginia Mountaineers and her two sons at Gilmer County High School sporting events. She will be greatly missed but long remembered for her faithful, fruitful and love-filled life.
She will be laid to rest privately at Meadow Lane Cemetery, Glenville beside her late husband.
You may visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneral Homes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
