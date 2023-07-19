Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351 Website
SHELBA JEAN KETCHUM (CONRAD) 84, of Hurricane, WV passed away on Saturday July 15, 2023 after an unrelenting battle with cancer. She was born on April 5, 1939 to the late Harry Othal Conrad and Eulah White Conrad in Milton, WV. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband: Milton Wayne Ketchum and brothers: Don William Conrad and Dexter Dale Conrad, Sr..
Shelba was a Christian and in her younger days, very much enjoyed playing the piano for the family quartet, traveling around the region to various, homecomings and revivals. She was also a very avid DIY enthusiast and always had a number of home projects in the works.
Shelba was a devoted nurse for nearly 30 years, first working in the ICU unit at Thomas Memorial Hospital and then her primary focus became Geriatric Nursing an area in which she excelled.
Shelba is survived by her children: Lisa Dawn and husband Jerry Robinson of Hurricane, WV, Andra Lynn and husband Michael Birch of Lexington, NC, Christopher Ketchum of Hurricane, WV, Cathy Machelle and husband Wayne Workman of South Charleston, WV; sister: Delores Yvonne and husband Junior Bias of Huntington, WV; 3 grandchildren: Justin and wife Jennifer Stark, Heather and husband Matthew James and Mitchell Robinson; several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends.
Funeral Service for Shelba will be 11 a.m., Friday, July 21, 2023 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, WV with Pastor Douglas Peters officiating. Entombment will follow at Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane WV.
Friends may visit the family 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday, July 20, 2023 and an hour prior to the service on Friday at Chapman Funeral Home.