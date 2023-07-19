Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

SHELBA JEAN KETCHUM (CONRAD) 84, of Hurricane, WV passed away on Saturday July 15, 2023 after an unrelenting battle with cancer. She was born on April 5, 1939 to the late Harry Othal Conrad and Eulah White Conrad in Milton, WV. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband: Milton Wayne Ketchum and brothers: Don William Conrad and Dexter Dale Conrad, Sr..

Shelba was a Christian and in her younger days, very much enjoyed playing the piano for the family quartet, traveling around the region to various, homecomings and revivals. She was also a very avid DIY enthusiast and always had a number of home projects in the works.

