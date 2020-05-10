Shirley Thevenin Moses Gibson

SHIRLEY MARIE THEVENIN MOSES GIBSON, born May 13, 1942, passed on to Glory on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, while at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 11, at Lower Hodges Cemetery, Hurricane. Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield, is honored to serve the Gibson family.
Funerals for Sunday, May 10, 2020
Browning, Sallie - 1:30 p.m., Ward Browning Cemetery, Ferrellsburg.
Lovejoy, Dorsel - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
Short, Herbert - 2 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen.
Walker, Cameron - 4 p.m., Elk Funeral Home, Charleston.