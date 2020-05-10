Shirley Thevenin Moses Gibson

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
SHIRLEY MARIE THEVENIN MOSES GIBSON, born May 13, 1942, passed on to Glory on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, while at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 11, at Lower Hodges Cemetery, Hurricane. Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield, is honored to serve the Gibson family.

