STEVEN ARNOLD BARTHELMESS, age 59, of Charleston, WV and LaQuinta, CA passed away peacefully with his wife and son by his side on September 24, after a short but courageous battle with cancer.
Steve was born on October 29, 1960 in Charleston, WV and grew up in St. Albans, WV. He graduated from St. Albans High School in 1978 and always considered himself a "St. Albans Boy". He had dozens of life-long friends, many to this day. He graduated from West Virginia University with double majors in 1982 and 1983 and enjoyed a long successful career as a Healthcare Consultant. Steve was an owner and Vice President of RKSB Healthcare Consulting, Inc. (formerly Bill J. Crouch and Associates).
Steve was an avid golfer and member of Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Hurricane, WV and Rancho LaQuinta Country Club in LaQuinta, CA. He was a pretty good golfer, at times, and loved to compete. He looked forward to his annual golf trips with his friends and brothers and playing golf with his wife, Diana.
Steve was also an avid fan of the WVU Mountaineers and held football season tickets for many years. A long-time light blue lot tailgater and colorful presence in section 124, Steve and his brother, Brett believed they had a duty to inform referees of their "mistakes". In his memory, Steve asks that his friends and family sing "Country Roads" loudly and proudly.
Even more than golf and WVU sports, Steve loved his family. He was a smart, kind, generous and passionate man. He was a fun loving guy who loved a good party and was usually leading the charge and initiating family gatherings. He loved spending time with his granddaughters and their annual trips to FL.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Art and Shirley Barthelmess, his paternal grandparents, Steven and Donna Barthelmess and maternal grandparents, Arnold and Sybil Rupe. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Diana Williamson-Barthelmess, his son Colby Barthelmess of Charleston and his son Blake Williamson (Carrie Shepherd) of Scott Depot, granddaughters Oliva and Alaina Williamson, sister Beverly Taylor (Tim) of Illinois, brother Rick Barthelmess (Tammy) of Hurricane and Brett Barthelmess (Angie) of Hurricane. Mother-in-law, Donna Young of Dunbar, Brother in-law Jim Young (Paul Fincher) of Dunbar, Sister-in-law Sharon Sheets (Randall) of South Charleston. Uncle Gene and Marianne Young of LaQuinta, CA. Nieces and Nephews: Joe Taylor (Birgit) of SC, Justin Taylor (Katie) of CO, Anne Taylor (Scott Tremblay) of CO, Erin Barthelmess (Chris Goodell) of CO, Megan Barthelmess of VA, Alec Barthelmess of Hurricane, Jonathan Sheets (Amber) of S.Charleston and Dr. Nicholas Sheets (Diana Robles) of Riverside CA. Also, his loyal dog and furry friend, Lilly.
The family would like to thank their many friends and family members for their support, love and prayers throughout Steve's illness. A special thanks to his business partner, Raymona Kinneberg and associate, Whitney Hess for their understanding and compassion during this difficult time. Also, Bill Crouch, his long-time business partner and mentor.
We would also like to express our appreciation to Dr. Justin Cohen and the staff at the CAMC Cancer Center, the staff at the Hubbard Hospice House, Dr. Lana Christiano and Dr. Nicholas Sheets for their compassionate care. A special thank you to Steve and Suzi Fox for their spiritual guidance and support.
A service to honor and celebrate Steve's life will be held on Wednesday, September 30 at 2 p.m., at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club on the outdoor patio. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.. The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing guidelines be observed. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Kanawha Hospice, the Lung Cancer Foundation of America, the American Cancer Society, WVU Foundation or your favorite charity.
You may share memories of Steve by visiting his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com
