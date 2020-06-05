Steven "Mule" Johnson I

STEVE "MULE" JOHNSON, 62, of Hurricane, passed away unexpectedly in his home on May 25, 2020.
Steve was born March 30, 1958, in Charleston, WV, to the late Bobby and Wanda Johnson. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Michael and Benny Johnson, and sister, Betty Johnson.
He enjoyed carpentry and doing construction. He was a kind person, had a heart of gold. He was always giving a helping hand and was friends with everyone he met. He will be greatly missed by many.
He was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He adored his grandchildren and great-grandchild.
Steve is survived by his daughter, Amy Johnson (Mark) of Nitro; sons, Steven Johnson (Sammi) of Charleston, Derek Johnson I (Anastacia) of Nitro; grandchildren, Michael and Haley (Steven) McCord, Jacob and Justin Harvey, Natalie and Derek II Johnson, Ezra and Ellie McCallister, and Kiara King; great-grandson, Brayden France; brothers, Bob Johnson (Marilyn), Greg Johnson; sister, Sheila Miller (Pat); sister-in-law, Lisa Johnson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, June 7, at Mount Vernon Cemetery, Hurricane.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
