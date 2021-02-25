SUE CHANDLER, age 79, of Hurricane, passed away peacefully Friday, February 19, 2021 at Teays Valley Center, Hurricane WV.
She was a former live-in caretaker/companion for many years. She was a member of Rehoboth Baptist Church, St. Albans. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Chandler; parents, Charles and Lois Wilson; brothers, Ralph, Dennis and Chuck Wilson; and sister, Kathryn Wilson-Reynolds; as well as many extended family members and friends.
Sue is survived by her sister, Beverly Wilson McCraw.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 1-2 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, WV. Burial will be at Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane WV. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed.
You may also visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations be made to area food pantries.
Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane WV is honored to handle Mrs. Chandler's arrangements.