SYDNEY ANN DIXON Life-long Hurricane resident, hero to animals, reader of mysteries and friend to all, Sydney A. Dixon, 75, died October 27, 2022, after a brief illness.
Sydney was born January 15, 1947, in Hurricane into what would become the coveted middle position of the Adams family, headed by Claude "Bus" Adams and Donna Adams. All blonde hair, blue eyes and big heart, she could accomplish anything she set her mind to.
After graduating from Hurricane High School in 1964 amongst women she counted as close friends her whole life, she attended West Virginia State University (formerly West Virginia State College) where she found she had a knack for numbers.
She worked for Union Carbide/Dow Chemical for 25 years in many roles, her last and favorite of which was in information technology. It was there she met her husband of 35 years, Larry, who she married in 1988.
She loved animals almost as much as her husband. Over the last 40 years she's had dozens of dogs, several rabbits - including one that would come when you called him - two horses, a vicious snapping turtle named Trudy and, finally, a single cat.
She retired from Dow as soon as possible and after musing about several post-retirement career options, including veterinary tech, she followed her heart and threw her whole soul into Braveheart Cairn Terriers. Braveheart produced several Grand Champions, including the famous BeBe who Sydney once took to the legendary Westminster Dog Show, a hallmark experience for both of them. Her love of Cairn Terriers made her instrumental in the Col. Potter Cairn Terrier Rescue group, which has bloomed with her efforts.
She will be remembered as a great friend, a loving wife, a tremendous animal lover, a great swimmer and the cool aunt who took her nieces to see "Ghostbusters" and let them read horror novels when they were way too young to do so.
She is survived by husband, Larry; stepdaughter Camilla Davis (Tyson) of Beaver Creek, Ohio; sister Berna Dean Smith (Giles) of Jacksonville, Fla.; brothers Chip Adams of Nashville and Lee Denny (Lora) of Hurricane; grandsons Jackson and Jarrett Davis and several nieces and grand-nieces and nephews.
Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, October 31, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Burial will be in Valley View memorial Park, Hurricane.
Friends may visit with the family from 4 - 6 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home.
Anyone wishing to leave an online memory or condolence may do so by visiting Sydney's tribute page at:www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.
