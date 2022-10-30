Thank you for Reading.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

SYDNEY ANN DIXON Life-long Hurricane resident, hero to animals, reader of mysteries and friend to all, Sydney A. Dixon, 75, died October 27, 2022, after a brief illness.

Sydney was born January 15, 1947, in Hurricane into what would become the coveted middle position of the Adams family, headed by Claude "Bus" Adams and Donna Adams. All blonde hair, blue eyes and big heart, she could accomplish anything she set her mind to.

Tags

Recommended for you